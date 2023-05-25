Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GTHP opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Guided Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

