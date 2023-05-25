Guild of Guardians (GOG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $107,008.54

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $107,008.54 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

