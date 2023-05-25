GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,700,000 after acquiring an additional 430,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

