GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $43,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,972 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,777,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.