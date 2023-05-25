GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $44,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.