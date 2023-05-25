GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,479 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.79% of Vericel worth $34,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Vericel Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VCEL opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

