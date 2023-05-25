GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $39.16 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,827 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.31% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $39,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,910,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,771,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,154,000 after acquiring an additional 181,145 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

