GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $39.98 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $39,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 15.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $238.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $269.50. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

