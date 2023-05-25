GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 751,985 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 833.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751,985 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Ovintiv worth $42,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 5.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

