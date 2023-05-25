GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,582. The company has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $54.89.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.