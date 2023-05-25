GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 80,659 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,233,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,659 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $32,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $509,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,353,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3 %
Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 154,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,651. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
