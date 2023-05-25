GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 80,659 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,233,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,659 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $32,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $509,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,353,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 154,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,651. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.