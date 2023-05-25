GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 8,335 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Viper Energy Partners worth $28,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,334,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,042.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.07. 49,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.