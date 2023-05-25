GXChain (GXC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.55 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. GXChain has a total market cap of $23.55 million and approximately $577.08 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003252 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003167 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

