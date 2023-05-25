Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 421,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $51,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus cut their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.33.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $184.50. 52,776,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,337,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

