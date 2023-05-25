Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,353,000 after purchasing an additional 286,354 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $152.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

