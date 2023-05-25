Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $900,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,673 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

ADBE traded up $23.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.96. 3,333,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.67. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

