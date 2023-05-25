Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 177 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.43. 1,419,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,594. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

