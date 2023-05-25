Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.85. 726,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,880. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

