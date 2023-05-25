Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 115 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $69,235,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $66,195,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Stephens lowered their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.67. 1,024,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

