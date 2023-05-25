Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Paychex by 224.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 144.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.05.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

