Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.80

Shares of Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 155194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.