Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.80

Shares of Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 155194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

