Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,338,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 688,884 shares.The stock last traded at $23.72 and had previously closed at $24.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 752.42%.

In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.