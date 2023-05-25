Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) Insider Buys A$32,400.00 in Stock

Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Goldsmith bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,400.00 ($21,600.00).
Hazer Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Hazer Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Hazer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hazer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.