Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) Insider Buys A$32,400.00 in Stock

Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Goldsmith bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,400.00 ($21,600.00).

Hazer Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get Hazer Group alerts:

Hazer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hazer Group Limited operates as a clean technology development company in Australia. It focuses on the commercialization of the Hazer Process, a novel low carbon emission hydrogen and graphite production technology. The company enables the conversion of natural gas and similar feedstocks into hydrogen and graphite.

Receive News & Ratings for Hazer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hazer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.