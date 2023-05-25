Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) Insider Buys A$32,400.00 in Stock

Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZRGet Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Goldsmith bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,400.00 ($21,600.00).

Hazer Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Hazer Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hazer Group Limited operates as a clean technology development company in Australia. It focuses on the commercialization of the Hazer Process, a novel low carbon emission hydrogen and graphite production technology. The company enables the conversion of natural gas and similar feedstocks into hydrogen and graphite.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hazer Group (ASX:HZR)

