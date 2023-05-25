HC Wainwright Boosts Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $51.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $632.62.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $717.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.17 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

