HC Wainwright Increases Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $27.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Immunovant Stock Down 4.7 %

IMVT opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Insider Activity

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after buying an additional 854,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,978,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

