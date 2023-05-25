Head to Head Contrast: Bright Green (BGXX) versus Its Competitors

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bright Green to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bright Green and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 214 568 818 46 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 108.01%. Given Bright Green’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -4.66 Bright Green Competitors $282.57 million -$110.28 million -1.76

This table compares Bright Green and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bright Green’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors -10.38% -101.91% 21.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bright Green competitors beat Bright Green on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

