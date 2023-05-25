Head to Head Survey: Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) vs. YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS)

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) and YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oxus Acquisition and YS Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.01) -1,063.50 YS Biopharma N/A N/A -$550,000.00 $0.80 1.61

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and YS Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YS Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and YS Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -0.17% YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78%

Volatility and Risk

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Oxus Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About YS Biopharma

(Get Rating)

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.