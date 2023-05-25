Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $33.50

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.50, but opened at $32.51. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 111,778 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

