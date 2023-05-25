Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) CEO Purchases $30,690.00 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) CEO Neil J. Hennessy bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $30,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,955,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Hennessy Advisors stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 27,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 23.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

About Hennessy Advisors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

