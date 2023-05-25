Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.92

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 181733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Herbalife Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Herbalife by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

