HI (HI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $193,692.89

HI (HI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, HI has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $193,692.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00025296 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,135.02 or 1.00099262 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00416343 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $210,623.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.