HI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.60 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and $222,020.36 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,340.70 or 1.00059234 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00420566 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $187,094.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

