Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Shares of HLT opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.64.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.