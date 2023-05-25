HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Senior Officer Acquires C$11,250.00 in Stock

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Tim Hendrickson purchased 2,500 shares of HLS Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

HLS traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,399. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.68. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.12 and a 1 year high of C$15.59. The company has a market cap of C$135.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is -18.35%.

HLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$21.75 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.