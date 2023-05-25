Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Sold by Parafestas Anastasios

Parafestas Anastasios reduced its position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the quarter. Holley comprises about 27.3% of Parafestas Anastasios’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parafestas Anastasios’ holdings in Holley were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 431,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of Holley stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 152,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,248. Holley Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $392.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

