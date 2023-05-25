Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.5-$37.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.99 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.15-$2.25 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $191.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

