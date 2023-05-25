Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

