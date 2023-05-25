Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.63

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $12.67. Iberdrola shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 3,137 shares.
Iberdrola Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.
About Iberdrola
Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.
