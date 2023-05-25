Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $23.94

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.94, but opened at $21.77. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 3,300,380 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. Analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.