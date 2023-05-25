Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $23.94

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.94, but opened at $21.77. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 3,300,380 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday.
Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.75.
Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Icahn Enterprises Company Profile
Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.
Read More
