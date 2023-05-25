Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.83

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.83 and last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 108034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72.
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
