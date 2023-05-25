Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.83

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.83 and last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 108034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Incyte Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

About Incyte

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 199.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 120,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,469 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 119.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 608,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,006,000 after purchasing an additional 331,283 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter valued at $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Incyte by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Incyte by 21.8% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 279,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

