Insider Buying: abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI) Insider Acquires 17,500 Shares of Stock

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £13,825 ($17,195.27).

ASLI opened at GBX 76.53 ($0.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £315.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. abrdn European Logistics Income plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.34). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.20. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

