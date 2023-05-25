Insider Buying: Amcil Limited (ASX:AMH) Insider Acquires 360,545 Shares of Stock

Amcil Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Rating) insider Roger Brown purchased 360,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$368,116.45 ($245,410.96).
Amcil Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 20.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
About Amcil
Recommended Stories
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Amcil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.