Insider Buying: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) CTO Acquires $24,750.00 in Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) CTO Michael Milos Thornton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 34,139 shares in the company, valued at $56,329.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Down 5.8 %
NDRA stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.60.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.24).
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
