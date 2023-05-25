Insider Buying: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) CTO Acquires $24,750.00 in Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) CTO Michael Milos Thornton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 34,139 shares in the company, valued at $56,329.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Down 5.8 %

NDRA stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.24).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 61.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 214,766 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

See Also

