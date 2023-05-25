Insider Buying: LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) Director Leonard Toboroff bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $17,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 447,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leonard Toboroff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Leonard Toboroff bought 5,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUXH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 47,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,061. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels ( NASDAQ:LUXH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 80.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of LuxUrban Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUXH shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban.

Further Reading

