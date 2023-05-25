Insider Buying: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CEO Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,485,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 98,288 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 142,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

