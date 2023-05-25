Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Sells $174,664.71 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.6 %

ARW stock opened at $120.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $83,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 376,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 318,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

