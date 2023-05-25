Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $969,215.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $969,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $15,095,036.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cloudflare Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NET opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cloudflare by 27.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Cloudflare by 5.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 33.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
