Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Insider Sells 6,421 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.