Insider Selling: EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,199,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $123,630.32.

EMCORE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 780,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,715. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.37. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMKR. Northland Securities raised shares of EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

