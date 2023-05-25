Insider Selling: Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) CEO Sells $1,458,590.00 in Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $207.74 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.16 and a 200 day moving average of $202.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,992,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,501,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 569,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

